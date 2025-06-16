Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $204.76 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,332,398 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 56,311 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $204,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $2,815,113.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,451,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,896,799.42. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $166,883.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 520,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,332,475.50. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,534 shares of company stock valued at $12,833,664 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $94.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $751.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.09.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

