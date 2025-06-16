Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Stock Price

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Mizuho from $81.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $77.00 price target on Agree Realty and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.96.

Agree Realty Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE ADC traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $73.62. The company had a trading volume of 366,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,217. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.56.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $169.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth $765,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth $12,056,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 268.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 733,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,628,000 after acquiring an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

