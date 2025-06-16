Acropolis Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its position in Chevron by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 31,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Chevron by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 175,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,538 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $145.74 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.53 and its 200 day moving average is $149.02. The company has a market capitalization of $254.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

