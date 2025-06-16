Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 2,606 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $145.74 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.53 and its 200 day moving average is $149.02. The stock has a market cap of $254.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

