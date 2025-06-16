Abound Wealth Management Has $102,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Abound Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $145.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

