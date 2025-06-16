1900 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Ariston Services Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6%

VB stock opened at $229.68 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.54. The stock has a market cap of $227.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.