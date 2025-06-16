Pharmaceutical Stocks Worth Watching – June 13th

Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, and Merck & Co., Inc. are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications and other medical therapies. Investors in this sector gain exposure to the healthcare industry’s dynamics, including clinical-trial outcomes, regulatory approvals and patent lifecycles. These stocks can offer both growth potential—when new drugs succeed—and defensive characteristics, given the steady demand for healthcare products. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE LLY traded up $3.41 on Friday, reaching $815.44. 1,692,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,642,186. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $773.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $801.30. The stock has a market cap of $772.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $24.49. 32,221,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,083,231. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.97. The company has a market cap of $139.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $81.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,971,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,795,308. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $134.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $204.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.44.

