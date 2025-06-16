Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Trading Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.03 and last traded at $33.51. 30,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 360,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMCR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Immunocore from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Immunocore from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.82 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. Immunocore’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 1.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 4.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

