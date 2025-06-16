Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.3% of Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $55,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $818.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $775.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $775.43 and its 200 day moving average is $801.69.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

