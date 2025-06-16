Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) Short Interest Down 53.8% in May

Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kenmare Resources Stock Performance

Shares of KMRPF stock remained flat at $5.35 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. Kenmare Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; monazite; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

