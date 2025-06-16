Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) Short Interest Down 53.8% in May

Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Kenmare Resources Stock Performance
Shares of KMRPF stock remained flat at $5.35 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. Kenmare Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94.
Kenmare Resources Company Profile
