Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Down 7.9% – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) traded down 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.36. 32,747,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 67,970,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 9.1%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXS. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

