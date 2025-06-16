Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN) Trading Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.28 and last traded at $18.89. 37,076 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 294,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TEN

Tsakos Energy Navigation Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $565.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $154.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.71 million. Research analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (NYSE:TEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tsakos Energy Navigation as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

(Get Free Report)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.