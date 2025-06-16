ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Trading Up 8.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) were up 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 69,671 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,930,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

ECARX Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $639.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ECARX Holdings Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ECARX

ECARX Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of ECARX in the first quarter worth $3,722,000. Valliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ECARX in the first quarter worth $2,252,000. Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ECARX in the first quarter worth $2,005,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ECARX by 234.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 576,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 404,119 shares during the period. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of ECARX in the first quarter worth $504,000.

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

