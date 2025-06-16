Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 253,511 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 251,481 shares.The stock last traded at $6.10 and had previously closed at $5.71.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVTL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday, June 9th. D. Boral Capital assumed coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $4.84. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertical Aerospace Ltd. will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mudrick Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vertical Aerospace by 11,735.9% during the 4th quarter. Mudrick Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,343,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,582,000 after buying an additional 46,943,585 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $630,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

