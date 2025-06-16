Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB) Stock Price Up 9.5% – Time to Buy?

Yuanbao Inc. (NASDAQ:YB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.66. 11,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 78,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Yuanbao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.
Yuanbao Stock Up 11.1%
Yuanbao Company Profile
Our mission is to protect health and well-being through technology. We are a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China. We take pride in pioneering the seamless integration of insurance with cutting-edge technologies, and have constructed a highly efficient full consumer service cycle engine.
Featured Stories
