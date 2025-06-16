Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 34,820,186 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 42,706,029 shares.The stock last traded at $1.88 and had previously closed at $1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denison Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Denison Mines Trading Up 11.8%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.50 and a beta of 1.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 196,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 94,419 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 43,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. 36.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Stories

