KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Update

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KSRYY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. KOSÉ has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

KOSÉ Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Japan and internationally. The company offers cosmetics and toiletries products. It provides its products under the DECORTÉ, JILLSTUART, ADDICTION, INFINITY, Predia, SEKKISEI MIYABI, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÉ, LECHÉRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, MAIHADA, Carté HD, Visée, FASIO, NAILHOLIC, MAKE KEEP MIST, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, Magnifique, and GRACE ONE brands.

