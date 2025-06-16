KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Update

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
KOSÉ Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KSRYY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. KOSÉ has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $14.10.
About KOSÉ
