Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,573,500 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the May 15th total of 4,806,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,838.2 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of KCDMF stock remained flat at $1.80 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.