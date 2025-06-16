Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,573,500 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the May 15th total of 4,806,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,838.2 days.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
Shares of KCDMF stock remained flat at $1.80 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $1.88.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
