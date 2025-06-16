Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 13,592 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 9,383 shares.The stock last traded at $44.36 and had previously closed at $42.76.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NYAX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Nayax in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nayax in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Nayax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Nayax from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Nayax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.41 and a beta of 0.18.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Nayax had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $81.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nayax by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 89,886 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nayax by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 416,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 67,276 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nayax in the 1st quarter worth $1,906,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nayax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Nayax during the 1st quarter worth $935,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

