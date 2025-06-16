Short Interest in Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Declines By 43.8%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the May 15th total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance

OTCMKTS LYSDY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 137,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,302. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds interests in the Mount Weld and Kalgoorlie projects in Western Australia. Its products include lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, and dysprosium.

