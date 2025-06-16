Short Interest in Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Declines By 43.8%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the May 15th total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance
OTCMKTS LYSDY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 137,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,302. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.46.
About Lynas Rare Earths
