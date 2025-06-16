Top Lithium Stocks To Watch Today – June 16th

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, SolarEdge Technologies, Albemarle, and Eos Energy Enterprises are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, extraction and processing of lithium—a key metal used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and portable electronics. Because lithium-ion batteries dominate the clean-energy transition, these stocks often track trends in EV adoption, battery technology advances and global supply-demand dynamics. Investors view lithium equities as a way to gain exposure to the growing electric-vehicle and energy-storage markets, though prices can be volatile due to commodity swings and geopolitical factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,013,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,678,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.66.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

NYSE:RIO traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.56. 1,633,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.56. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $72.08.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Shares of SEDG traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.74. 3,138,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,656,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

NYSE ALB traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.59. 1,132,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.23.

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,972,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,681,350. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.97.

