Top Growth Stocks To Follow Today – June 16th

Circle Internet Group, Blueprint Medicines, Novo Nordisk A/S, SpringWorks Therapeutics, and BlackRock are the five Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies whose earnings and revenues are expected to grow at an above-average rate compared to the overall market. Investors buy them for capital appreciation rather than dividend income, as these firms typically reinvest profits into expansion projects. As a result, growth stocks often trade at higher price-to-earnings multiples. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

NYSE CRCL traded up $20.39 on Monday, hitting $153.95. The stock had a trading volume of 31,984,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,804,746. Circle Internet Group has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $165.60.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

BPMC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,900,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.59 and a beta of 0.84. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $128.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.02 and a 200 day moving average of $97.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,254,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,035,757. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.30 and its 200 day moving average is $79.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

NASDAQ SWTX traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.89. 7,329,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,640. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $62.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.70.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

NYSE BLK traded up $12.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $983.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $766.05 and a 1-year high of $1,084.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $937.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $971.37.

