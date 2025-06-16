M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. Buys 782 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.5% of M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,155,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,647,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,294 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,624,718,000 after buying an additional 2,873,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,893,010,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,380,411,000 after buying an additional 5,258,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.09.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 730,576 shares of company stock valued at $133,778,494 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $248.70 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $265.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 202.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

