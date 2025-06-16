Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 1,016 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $599.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $588.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $569.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $582.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

