Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT) Insider Purchases C$12,900.00 in Stock

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) insider Parkit Enterprise Inc. purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$12,900.00.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Parkit Enterprise Inc. acquired 45,000 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,550.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Parkit Enterprise Inc. bought 500,000 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$205,000.00.

Shares of Parkit Enterprise stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.49. 62,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,817. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.28, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market cap of C$107.24 million, a P/E ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 1.97. Parkit Enterprise Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$0.76.

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

