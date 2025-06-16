Harmoney Corp Limited (ASX:HMY) Insider Neil Roberts Sells 3,600,000 Shares

Harmoney Corp Limited (ASX:HMY – Get Free Report) insider Neil Roberts sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.51 ($0.33), for a total value of A$1,825,200.00 ($1,185,194.81).

The company has a market capitalization of $56.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 53.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,225.46.

Harmoney Corp Limited provides secured and unsecured personal loans through online in Australia and New Zealand. The company’s personal loans are used for various purposes, including debt consolidation, home improvement, wedding, car, holiday, education, business, and medical expenses. It also operates Stellare, a platform which deliver seamless and personalised experience.

