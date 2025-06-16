Harmoney Corp Limited (ASX:HMY) Insider Neil Roberts Sells 3,600,000 Shares

Harmoney Corp Limited (ASX:HMY – Get Free Report) insider Neil Roberts sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.51 ($0.33), for a total value of A$1,825,200.00 ($1,185,194.81).
Harmoney Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $56.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 53.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,225.46.
Harmoney Company Profile
