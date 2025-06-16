AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Given New $44.00 Price Target at B. Riley

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $47.90 to $45.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS traded up $2.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,298,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,404,669. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 2.02. AST SpaceMobile has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $42.88.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AST SpaceMobile news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $1,475,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Scott Wisniewski sold 50,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $1,782,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 545,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,450,461.75. This represents a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,728,350 over the last three months. 34.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter valued at about $705,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,987,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955,941 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,496,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,801,000 after acquiring an additional 229,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,523,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

