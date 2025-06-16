Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox Buys 125,667 Shares of Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK) Stock

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) insider Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox acquired 125,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,443.43.

Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 10th, Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox bought 1,400,000 shares of Rackla Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$406,000.00.

On Friday, May 23rd, Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox acquired 2,200,000 shares of Rackla Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$682,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox sold 2,000,000 shares of Rackla Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total transaction of C$520,000.00.

Rackla Metals Price Performance

RAK stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.29. The company had a trading volume of 629,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,763. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.45. Rackla Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 6.93.

About Rackla Metals

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

