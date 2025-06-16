The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Short Interest Up 64.4% in May

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,000 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the May 15th total of 145,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 140,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.62 price objective on shares of The Glimpse Group in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

The Glimpse Group Stock Up 4.4%

NASDAQ VRAR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.41. 44,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,694. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. The Glimpse Group has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.23.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The Glimpse Group had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 70.68%. The business had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Glimpse Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRAR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Glimpse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Glimpse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Glimpse Group by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 28,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

Featured Stories

