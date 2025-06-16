US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Short Interest Down 49.3% in May

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the May 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:UFIV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,428. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.39. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a twelve month low of $47.40 and a twelve month high of $50.02.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.1516 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFIV. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period.

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.

