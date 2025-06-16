US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Short Interest Down 49.3% in May

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the May 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Stock Down 0.1%
NASDAQ:UFIV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,428. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.39. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a twelve month low of $47.40 and a twelve month high of $50.02.
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.1516 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- AST SpaceMobile’s Star Is Rising: Get in While It’s Still Cheap!
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Top 4 Growth Stocks With Momentum and Room to Run
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Could Meta and Eli Lilly Trigger the Next Stock Split Boom?
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.