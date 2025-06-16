Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Up 88.4% in May

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 88.4% from the May 15th total of 621,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,842,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1%

VGIT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,728. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average is $58.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 76,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 25,750 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 755,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,471,000 after purchasing an additional 88,986 shares during the period. Tenon Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

