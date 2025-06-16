Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Up 88.4% in May

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 88.4% from the May 15th total of 621,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,842,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1%
VGIT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,728. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average is $58.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $60.82.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
