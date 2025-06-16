AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,859,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,637,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,761,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,644 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,667,000 after acquiring an additional 26,280,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,592,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,858,418,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $202.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $29.03.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

