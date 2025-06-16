iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Down 45.4% in May

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the May 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

USXF traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.95. The company had a trading volume of 30,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,244. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

