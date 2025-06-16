Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.1% of Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $815,000. Tandem Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $4,623,000. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,046,000 after acquiring an additional 213,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $526.96 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $492.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.73. The stock has a market cap of $330.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

