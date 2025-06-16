Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC raised shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Shares of TORXF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.53. 24,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,700. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.59. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $36.09.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

