Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) and Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Head to Head Contrast

Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS – Get Free Report) and Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.8% of Electromed shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Electromed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Gadsden Properties alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Gadsden Properties and Electromed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A Electromed 11.34% 15.71% 13.37%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00 Electromed 0 0 0 1 4.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Gadsden Properties and Electromed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Electromed has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.50%. Given Electromed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Electromed is more favorable than Gadsden Properties.

Risk & Volatility

Gadsden Properties has a beta of -7.36, meaning that its stock price is 836% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electromed has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gadsden Properties and Electromed”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Electromed $61.44 million 2.78 $5.15 million $0.79 25.79

Electromed has higher revenue and earnings than Gadsden Properties.

Summary

Electromed beats Gadsden Properties on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gadsden Properties

(Get Free Report)

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company derives value from smaller, flexible retail investments that range from $5 million to $50 million and off-market mixed-use properties ranging from $50 million to $250 million. As a result of this chosen strategy, we believe that Gadsden is developing a unique competitive advantage that generally allows the Company to invest in markets and assets that are often overlooked by larger institutional investors, such as publicly-traded REITs and other large institutional investors. As part of its strategy, Gadsden attracts specific sellers that prefer the tax deferral advantages offered through issuing operating partnership units in exchange for their properties. These real estate assets are typically operated by independent owners that are seeking to monetize their real estate holdings, and who are typically not well capitalized or well-seasoned real estate operators. These transactions create a variety of outcomes for Gadsden and the sellers typically resulting in lease-up and value-added opportunities that may not be otherwise achieved.

About Electromed

(Get Free Report)

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products to hospitals, home health care centers, pulmonary rehabilitation centers, cystic fibrosis centers, neuromuscular clinics, and other clinics through distributors. It markets its products to physicians, health care providers, and directly to patients. Electromed, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Gadsden Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gadsden Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.