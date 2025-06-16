McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Boosted by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,776 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $301.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $215.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.03. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.49%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.79.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

