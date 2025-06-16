Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $223.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.74.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

