Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 16th (ABG, ACHR, ACN, ADBE, ADI, ADNT, ALGM, ALSN, AMD, AMPL)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, June 16th:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $325.00 to $335.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $13.50 to $13.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $349.00 to $353.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $410.00 to $425.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $235.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $15.00 to $17.50. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $35.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $74.00 to $79.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $13.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $225.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $141.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $85.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $145.00 to $138.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $35.00 to $41.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $32.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $158.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $19.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $31.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $43.00 to $51.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $225.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $48.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) had its price target raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $9.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $41.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $146.00 to $148.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $207.00 to $208.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $118.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $55.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $510.00 to $565.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $79.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $27.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $32.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $22.00 to $25.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $430.00 to $500.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $110.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $55.00 to $62.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $57.00 to $71.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) had its target price raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $3.40 to $3.60. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) had its target price boosted by Hovde Group from $75.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $665.00 to $775.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $42.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $21.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $665.00 to $695.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $56.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $41.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $190.00 to $205.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $27.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $49.00 to $48.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $38.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $230.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $5.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $97.00 to $100.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $115.00 to $125.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $29.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) had its price target increased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $8.75 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $187.00 to $213.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $2.50 to $2.40. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $480.00 to $510.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $50.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $21.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $292.00 to $348.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

