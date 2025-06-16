Montecito Bank & Trust Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 542,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,196,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 42,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $200.46 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.29.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

