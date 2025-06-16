Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 12,173 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $105,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $200.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.29. The company has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

