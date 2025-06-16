Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Has $546,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 71.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,638 shares during the quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,297,905,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,216,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,571,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285,052 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,722,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,491,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 7,096.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,718,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $64.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $253.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 66.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $952,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,676 shares in the company, valued at $8,365,376.28. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $1,924,344.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 688,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,478,105.49. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,931 shares of company stock worth $4,671,930. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

