Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.9% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,481 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $45,961,000 after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 14,178 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Adero Partners LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $135.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.50 and a 200 day moving average of $126.47. The stock has a market cap of $235.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $99.71 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 20.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.61%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $337,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,960.28. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.59.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

