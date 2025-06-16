Pflug Koory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.2% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,216,314,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $930,095,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15,012.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $664,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,303,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,231,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,069 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Up 7.8%

ORCL stock opened at $215.54 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $216.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $602.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.31.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,366 shares of company stock valued at $80,183,723. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.32.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

