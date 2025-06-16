Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,300 shares, a growth of 96.3% from the May 15th total of 127,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 291,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Mangoceuticals Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of MGRX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,603. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.75. Mangoceuticals has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $7.66.

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Mangoceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,237.00% and a negative return on equity of 138.00%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

About Mangoceuticals

Mangoceuticals, Inc develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. It offers erectile dysfunction (ED) products under the Mango brand and hair loss products under the Grow brand name. The company markets and sells these branded ED and hair loss products online through its website at MangoRx.com.

