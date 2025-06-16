Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The company traded as low as $18.66 and last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 12623383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $188.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. HC Wainwright cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $87.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average of $86.03.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $744.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

