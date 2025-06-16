PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Adero Partners LLC

Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Dbs Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $130.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $179.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.68%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

