Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Increases By 94.9%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the May 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CHS Stock Down 0.2%

CHS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.46. 12,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,236. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.50. CHS has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $27.44.

CHS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

