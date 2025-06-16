Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Short Interest Up 91.9% in May

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 456,800 shares, an increase of 91.9% from the May 15th total of 238,100 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,282,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTPI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,608. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $785,232.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($8.46) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PTPI Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 563,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 26.32% of Petros Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).

