AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 93.0% from the May 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AB High Yield ETF Price Performance

HYFI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.02. 7,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,264. AB High Yield ETF has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $40.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92.

Get AB High Yield ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AB High Yield ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in AB High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period.

About AB High Yield ETF

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AB High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.